The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.57 and its 200 day moving average is $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

