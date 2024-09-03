The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,198,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,021,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $313.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

