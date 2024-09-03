Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.13

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 5372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Terna Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58.

Terna Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

