Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Matthew A. Liegel Sells 1,000 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Target Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Read More
