Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Matthew A. Liegel Sells 1,000 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

