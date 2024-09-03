SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.