Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0758 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $74.28 million and $7.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,127.38 or 1.00055099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07309408 USD and is up 8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $2,746,719.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.