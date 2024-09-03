Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,464,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,404,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

