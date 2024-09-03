Little House Capital LLC Invests $372,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 48,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 12,569,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,083,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

