iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.13

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.13 and last traded at $94.21, with a volume of 68892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.66.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $786.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $169,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

