iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $196.29

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.29 and last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 746315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.37.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 819,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,623,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

