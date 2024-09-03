Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Sells 5,618 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barry Port also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.11. 457,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,689. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.58. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $151.74.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after buying an additional 221,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

