Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells 1,498 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.19 and a 200-day moving average of $270.74. The firm has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

