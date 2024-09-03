Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.67 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $76.05 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,666,666 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 180,394,253.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.43288993 USD and is up 12.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $11,727,659.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

