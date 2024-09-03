Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.56 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $83.56 million and $2.22 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Hive Coin Profile
HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.
Hive Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
