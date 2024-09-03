Hedera Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $29.00 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00037185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,876,504,722 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,504,721.85685 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05113462 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $32,167,522.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

