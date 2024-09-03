H2O DAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $243,172.49 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $151.20 million and approximately $243,172.49 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,000,000 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

