Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. 1,139,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 502,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.