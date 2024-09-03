Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSBC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Five Star Bancorp Price Performance
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.
Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp
In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
