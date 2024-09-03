Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSBC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

FSBC traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. 40,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.