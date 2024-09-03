ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 35,000 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in ExlService by 26.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 15.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 127,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 220,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 79,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

