Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum Sells 10,677 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GoodRx Stock Down 0.5 %

GDRX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 1,041,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

