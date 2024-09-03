Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $269,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,077,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,242,780.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ELVN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 263,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $27.67.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

ELVN has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

