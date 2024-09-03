Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.05

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 14070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Capcom Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.86 million for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 31.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

