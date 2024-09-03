Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 330,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,115. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,125 shares of company stock worth $1,669,148. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $2,278,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

