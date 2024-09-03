Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 616 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $203.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.11 and a 200 day moving average of $182.03. The company has a market capitalization of $187.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.