ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,714 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,687.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,677,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $117,038.22.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $115,247.44.

NYSE:ACR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. 15,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

