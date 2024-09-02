ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $454,773.64 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00037087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

