ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $454,773.64 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050048 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00037087 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012456 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
