Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.07 on Monday, reaching $148.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,169,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,049,477. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.