Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $845,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $214.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

