Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Kearns & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.72. 4,305,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

