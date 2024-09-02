Union Savings Bank Sells 583 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Union Savings Bank decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %
ABBV stock opened at $196.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
