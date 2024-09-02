Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,299.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 433,179 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.57. 7,117,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

