Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Drops By 11.3%

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at $4,720,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $22,395,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 232,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,336. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

