Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.2% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.55. 4,116,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $141.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

