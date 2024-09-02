NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,992.16 or 1.00091713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

