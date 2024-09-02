NEAR Protocol Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00006746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and $212.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00038021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,208,339,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,391,666 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,208,249,055 with 1,121,222,440 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.89860451 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 442 active market(s) with $181,973,908.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.