Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $478.25 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

