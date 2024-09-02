Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $476.27. 33,466,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,490,172. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.15 and its 200 day moving average is $455.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

