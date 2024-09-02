Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hawaiian Trading Down 0.2 %

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $900.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

