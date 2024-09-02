Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 748,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Gritstone bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, May 24th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

