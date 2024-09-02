Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Gritstone bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 748,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Gritstone bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.50.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRTS
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gritstone bio
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.