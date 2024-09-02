Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $109,135.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,232.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.92 or 0.00548538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00110586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00284434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00031010 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00072786 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

