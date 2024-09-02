Gifto (GTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.01 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.
Gifto Profile
Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,167,539 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gifto Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.
