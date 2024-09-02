First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

FGBIP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

