Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 796.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.68. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

