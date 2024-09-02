Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.68. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.