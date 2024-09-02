Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,770,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,110,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,087. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

