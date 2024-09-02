Beldex Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $345.73 million and approximately $951,548.24 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.94 or 0.04301548 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,591,635 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,891,635 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

