Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Invests $94,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $128.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.