Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 3.1% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

XHB stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.