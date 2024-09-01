Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $134.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $134.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

