Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

VOOV stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $189.70.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

